Wolves' Edwards plans to be 'ultra aggressive' in Game 3 against Mavericks
Anthony Edwards feels he hasn’t been playing with enough aggressiveness.
Expect that to change when his Timberwolves take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals Sunday night in Dallas. Edwards alluded to his lack of aggression after the Timberwolves’ Game 2 loss, saying perhaps the right play to make is him shooting more.
Edwards confirmed that will be his approach for Sunday’s Game 3.
“Y’all going to see tonight. It’s going to be a lot of shots,” Edwards told reporters in Dallas.
Edwards took just 16 shots and scored 19 points in the Timberwolves’ Game 1 loss on Wednesday. He shot 17 times and scored 21 points in their Game 2 loss on Friday. Expect those numbers to rise when the two teams meet again for Game 3 on Sunday night in Dallas. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
“I’m going to be super aggressive,” Edwards said. “I mean, I haven’t took more than (17) shots in each game, so I’m going to be ultra aggressive coming out, for sure.”
The Timberwolves will need Edwards to get going with their backs against the wall facing a 2-0 series deficit. It’ll be perhaps the biggest game of the season for Edwards and the Wolves, and if Minnesota hopes to stake a comeback in this series, it’ll need its All-Star guard to come up big offensively.