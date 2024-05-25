Timberwolves blow 18-point lead in Game 2 loss to Mavericks
Luka Doncic called game.
The Dallas Mavericks superstar hit a go-ahead stepback 3 with Rudy Gobert switched on to him with three seconds remaining as the Mavs overcame an 18-point deficit in a 109-108 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.
"He hit a big-time shot," Gobert said of Doncic. "I let my team down on that last play."
Naz Reid, who was lights out for the Timberwolves all game long, got a look at a potential game-winning 3-pointer, but it rimmed out, leaving the Wolves facing a 2-0 series deficit with the series shifting to Dallas for Game 3 Sunday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
"Thought it was good," Reid said of his last-second shot. "Shot it with confidence. ... I thought it was good; it went in and out. I guess that's just how the game goes."
The Timberwolves turned the ball over twice in the final stretch. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he should have subbed Mike Conley back into the game ahead of the second-to-last possession.
"I’ll take that one, it’s on me," Finch said of not calling a timeout to get Conley back in the game. "But yeah, just kinda ball got stagnant and we turned it over. Same story as the other night, two turnovers in the guts of the game (is) not gonna get it done.”
Doncic posted a triple-double with 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. His partner in crime, Kyrie Irving, was also a driving force for the Mavericks turnaround. Irving shook off early shooting struggles and hit a trio of 3s early in the fourth quarter as the Mavs took a pair of one-point leads — their first leads since the first quarter. Irving scored 13 of his 20 points in the final frame.
It was a brutal end for the Timberwolves, who controlled the game throughout the first half. Behind 10 first-quarter points from Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves built a six-point lead by the end of the quarter and took a lead as large as 18 points during the second quarter.
Edwards finished his night with 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
The Mavs made a bit of a run towards the end of the half, but the Wolves still led by 12 at the break.
The Timberwolves pushed their lead back to 16 points early in the third quarter, but then some shooting struggles surfaced. Meanwhile, Doncic started heating up. The Mavericks got within two points twice during the third quarter, but the Timberwolves did make a run at the end of the frame to push their lead back up to seven points entering the final quarter of play.
But then came the charge from Irving, beginning with a 3 for the opening bucket of the fourth quarter. When he wasn't drilling shots from outside, he was throwing lobs to the likes of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, who finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Reid answered a couple of Irving's 3s with his own makes from deep. Reid, who scored a team-high 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range, got the nod in the fourth quarter over Karl-Anthony Towns, who struggled from the field, shooting just 4 for 16, but finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Finch said that was because of how well Reid was playing.
"Two tough games," Finch said. "It's a long series and we keep our head up. We gotta keep getting better, but a lot of basketball to be played."