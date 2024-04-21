After beating one idol, Anthony Edwards meets another in Adrian Peterson
Anthony Edwards overcame his "favorite player" Kevin Durant during the Timberwolves' Game 1 win over the Phoenix Suns Saturday, and then met another childhood idol when Vikings legend Adrian Peterson descended on the locker room.
The future Hall of Fame running back was among the packed Target Center crowd who saw Edwards lead the Wolves to a 125-90 victory over Phoenix, and was invited to meet the team as they celebrated postgame.
Swapping signed shirts with Edwards, the Wolves No. 5 said: "This right here? This is crazy. I used to player with him on Madden every day."
Speaking to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Peterson said inspiring a new generation of sporting heroes is even more satisfying than his decorated NFL career, which saw him rush for 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns.
"For me it's so humbling too, because you reach one, teach one, right?" he said. "So to have the impact on someone who's just going to be a GOAT in the game? That means more than anything I accomplished in my career, because for me that's the main mission."
Earlier Edwards had chirped at Durant during a blistering third quarter in which he scored 18 of his 33 points, afterwards telling reporters: "That's my favorite player of all time, so that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life, for sure."
The Wolves and Suns meet again on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.