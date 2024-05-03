Game times, broadcasters confirmed for Wolves-Nuggets Games 1-4
The Minnesota Timberwolves will start their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. Central Saturday on TNT.
The start times and broadcasters for the first four games of the Wolves-Nuggets series were confirmed after the New York Knicks won their first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night.
Three of the games will broadcast on TNT, with Game 3 from Target Center on ESPN.
Here's the schedule. All times are Central Time:
- Game 1 @ Denver: Saturday, 6 p.m. on TNT
- Game 2 @ Denver: Monday, 9 p.m. on TNT
- Game 3 @ Minnesota: Friday, May 10 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Game 4 @ Minnesota: Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m. on TNT
- Game 5 @ Denver: Tuesday, May 14
- Game 6 @ Minnesota: Thursday, May 16
- Game 7 @ Denver: Saturday, May 18
The times and broadcasters for Games 5-7 will be announced at a later date when it's determined if they're required.
