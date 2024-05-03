All Timberwolves

Game times, broadcasters confirmed for Wolves-Nuggets Games 1-4

Adam Uren

Apr 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) blocks the / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) blocks the / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Minnesota Timberwolves will start their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. Central Saturday on TNT.

The start times and broadcasters for the first four games of the Wolves-Nuggets series were confirmed after the New York Knicks won their first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night.

Three of the games will broadcast on TNT, with Game 3 from Target Center on ESPN.

Here's the schedule. All times are Central Time:

  • Game 1 @ Denver: Saturday, 6 p.m. on TNT 
  • Game 2 @ Denver: Monday, 9 p.m. on TNT
  • Game 3 @ Minnesota: Friday, May 10 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Game 4 @ Minnesota: Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m. on TNT
  • Game 5 @ Denver: Tuesday, May 14
  • Game 6 @ Minnesota: Thursday, May 16
  • Game 7 @ Denver: Saturday, May 18

The times and broadcasters for Games 5-7 will be announced at a later date when it's determined if they're required.

