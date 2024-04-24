Late start locked in if Timberwolves, Suns series goes to Game 5
After back-to-back dominant wins by the Timberwolves, there's no guarantee that the best-of-seven series between Minnesota and Phoenix isn't a sweep. But if the Suns are able to extend the series to a fifth game, the start time for that game in Minneapolis will be a late start.
The possible start times for Game 5 are 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. CT, and the game is guaranteed to be televised on TNT and Bally Sports North.
The only way the start time will be 9 p.m. is if the the Knicks sweep the 76ers, the Cavaliers sweep the Magic. If both of those series aren't sweeps, Game 5 between the Wolves and Suns is a lock to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Game 3 of the Wolves and Suns is set for 9:30 p.m. Friday in Phoenix, followed by Game 4 in Phoenix on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Game 5, if necessary, will be played on Tuesday, April 30.