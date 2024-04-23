NBA stars have high praise for Anthony Edwards
National media and NBA stars are starting to pay attention to the Timberwolves.
More specifically, they’re starting to pay attention to Anthony Edwards.
Edwards delivered a masterful performance in Game 1 of the Wolves’ Western Conference first-round series against the Phoenix Suns Saturday at Target Center, scoring a game-high 33 points as Minnesota defended home court with a blowout 120-95 victory. That included a sequence in which Edwards scored 10 straight Timberwolves points toward the end of the third quarter.
The Wolves had a 20-point lead entering the final quarter of play.
“Anthony Edwards is a superstar,” Stephen A. Smith said Monday on ESPN’s First Take. “This brother is something special. He’s something special. But there are moments, again, when you’re talking about greatness, there are moments that you … see something, this is different.”
While he was watching the game and seeing Edwards take over, it prompted him to make a call. He called none other than arguably the greatest player of all-time, and one Edwards is more and more frequently being compared to, Michael Jordan.
“Me and (Michael) Wilbon called him, the GOAT, Michael Jordan,” Smith said. “Like, ‘Yo, you seeing this?’ Michael Jordan: ‘That brother is special. No question about it.’”
Pretty high praise from the greatest to ever do it.
Meanwhile, Draymond Green had plenty of praise for Edwards, too, on his podcast, the “Draymond Green Show.” Green said Edwards is poised to be that “next guy” and that for every wild thing Edwards says, he goes out there and proves it.
“Man, the stock is high on Ant Man right now and you should be buying. … Ant Man is different,” Green said.
He certainly is.