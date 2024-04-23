Oh, the irony: How do Suns respond in Game 2? 'Just play harder'
Kevin Durant probably wasn't aware of how Bradley Beal gave the Timberwolves bulletin board material when he uttered his answer for how the Suns have to approach Game 2 after getting smoked by 25 points in Game 1.
"Just play harder. Just play harder with more intensity. Just play with more focus," said Durant after Monday's practice.
Play harder? That's the message Suns guard Bradley Beal gave the Timberwolves when the Suns whipped the Wolves in the regular season finale. Anthony Edwards brought it up after he scored 33 points and helped Minnesota take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series on Saturday.
“Beal said, he told our coach that he don’t think we play hard enough,” Edwards recalled. “And he was right. And [head coach Chris Finch] didn’t like that, and he came in the next day and was like, ‘You got guys on the other team telling me that y’all don’t play hard enough for me.’
“And he was totally right. We was just out there running around, letting them do what they want to do, man. That’s a great team and all three of those guys (Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker) they great players, man. It’s gonna be hard to beat these guys, we gotta bring it every night, it’s just one game. They gonna be ready to go the next time we play them.”
Durant twice said the Suns need to "play harder," suggesting that their effort in Game 1 wasn't enough. But instead of saying his guys need to play harder, Suns head coach Frank Vogel is preaching a more physical approach against the bigger Timberwolves.
"Yeah, it's part of winning in playoffs. If you lose the physicality battle you're going to lose the game," he said.
Game 2 is set for 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in Minneapolis.