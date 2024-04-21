Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Chris Finch among NBA Awards finalists
The Minnesota Timberwolves are represented in three categories in the NBA Awards for the 2023-24 season, the finalists for which were announced Sunday evening.
Rudy Gobert is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, Naz Reid is a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year, while head coach Chris Finch is in the running for Coach of the Year.
Gobert is the hot favorite to be named DPOY for a fourth time after he led the Wolves to the best defense in the NBA during the regular season. Also nominated as finalists are Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama – the favorite to be named Rookie of the Year – and the Magic's Bam Adebayo.
Reid is also the favorite to be named Sixth Man of the Year in a season in which he's averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game, albeit the tail-end of the season he was a starter due to the injury to Karl-Anthony Towns.
He was expected to be in a tight race with the Sacramento Kings' Malik Monk, but he suffered a late-season injury, which – when combined with Reid's form getting even better after he replaced the injured Karl-Anthony Towns as a starter – has tipped the scales further in Reid's favor. The Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis, Jr. is the other player nominated.
Chris Finch has received just reward for a year in which his team has improved from a play-in spot last year to the No. 3 this season. Had the Wolves overhauled the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 seed on the final day it's very possible he would have landed the accolade. As it is, expect the Thunder's Mark Daigneault to win, with the Magic's Jamahl Mosley the other nominee.