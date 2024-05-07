Rumor: Jamal Murray to be fined, but likely no suspension
Nuggets star Jamal Murray was visibly frustrated by Timberwolves' stifling defense Monday, throwing a towel at officiating crew chief Marc Davis and shortly after throwing a heat pack from the bench toward Davis and onto the floor.
ESPN's Pat McAfee reported on his show Tuesday, that sources have told him that a fine is likely coming for Murray, but a suspension is not expected.
Murray was held to a postseason low eight points on 3 of 18 shooting from the field. Heading back to Minnesota for Game 3 on Friday night, the Nuggets need all they can get to avoid going down to a insurmountable 3-0 deficit, so his satus will continue to be a massive storyline.
"We weren’t aware it had come from the bench. If we would have been aware it came from the bench, we could have reviewed it under the hostile act trigger. The penalty would have been a technical foul," referee Marc Davis explained.
Many other ESPN talking heads like Tim Legler or Jay Williams questioned whether his acts were enough to warrant a suspension, but they criticized how 'immature' of an act it was.
This is an ongoing story.