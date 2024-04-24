Suns' Grayson Allen exits during third quarter of Game 2 against Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen exited with an apparent injury during the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Game 2 of a Western Conference first-round series against the Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Allen was questionable coming into the contest due to an ankle injury he suffered during Game 1 of the series, but was available and back in the starting lineup Tuesday. Allen torched the Timberwolves in the final game of the regular season, scoring 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting.
Allen was slow to get up after drawing an offensive foul and eventually limped to the locker room. It wasn't immediately clear whether Allen reinjured the ankle or the severity of the injury.
