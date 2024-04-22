Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson questionable for Game 2 against Suns
Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is questionable for Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis due to a right hip pointer, the team announced on Monday.
Anderson exited during the second quarter of Game 1 on Saturday after falling and appearing to limp. He was subbed out of the game and limped to the locker room before later being ruled out with the right hip pointer. The Wolves cruised to the Game 1 victory regardless, crushing the Suns 120-95.
But Anderson is one of the Timberwolves' main rotation pieces, averaging 6.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season. The Timberwolves would certainly like to have him back for Game 2 as they look to take a 2-0 series lead before it shifts over to Phoenix.
Meanwhile, Grayson Allen is listed as questionable for the Suns. Allen left Game 1 with an ankle injury, and while X-Rays were negative, he's considered day to day.