Wolves' Anderson, Suns' Allen questionable for Game 3 of first-round series
Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is questionable for Friday night's Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Phoenix Suns with a right hip pointer. Meanwhile, Suns guard Grayson Allen is also questionable for the game due to an ankle injury.
Those injury statuses are the same for those two as they were for Game 2. Anderson sustained the right hip pointer during the Timberwolves' Game 1 victory, while Allen also suffered the ankle injury in the series opener. But only one of them saw action in Game 2.
Anderson did not play on Tuesday, but Allen was back in the starting lineup for the Suns until he appeared to re-aggravate the ankle injury during the third quarter of the Suns' Game 2 loss. The Timberwolves pulled away in the fourth quarter for another convincing victory over the Suns.
The Timberwolves take a 2-0 series lead into Phoenix ahead of Friday night's game. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m.