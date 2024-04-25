Trail Blazers News: Portland Rookie Has Unique Scouting POV On Top Draft Prospect
One year after Victor Wembanyama was selected with the top pick in the 2023 NBA draft, another Frenchman seems to be on the verge of being drafted first overall in 2024.
6'10" small forward Zaccharie Risacher, currently playing for JL Bourgh in the Pro A, is seen as a potential favorite, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. The Portland Trail Blazers have the fourth-worst record in the league and the fifth-best odds of nabbing the top overall selection.
Another young French draftee from Wembanyama's 2023 class, Portland shooting guard Rayan Rupert, was selected with the No. 43 pick. Speaking recently with Cesare Milanti of Eurohoops.net, Rupert revealed that he's known Risacher literally for decades. He offered up his own scouting report..
“It’s funny because my dad [Thierry Rupert, 35 games with France from 2001 to 2004] used to play with his dad [Stéphane Risacher, 10-year experience with the French national team] when we were three years old [in 2008-09 with Elan Chalon],” Rupert said. "We used to play together a lot when we were babies. That’s my guy. He’s very good, still pretty young but he also has tons of versatility, he’s everywhere on the court. I think he’s gonna have a bright future.”
“He’s a great player, very versatile," Rupert noted. "He can do a lot of things on the court and is a good guy off the court as well. He’s gonna be a very good player in the NBA, I’m excited for him,” Rupert said of Sarr.
