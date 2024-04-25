Trail Blazers News: Possible Hiccup Emerges In Preseason Schedule
Following a 21-61 season, the Portland Trail Blazers are primed to join a long, long summer. The team could have two lottery picks in this June's impending draft (Portland owns the draft rights to the Golden State Warriors' top-four-protected selection).
The club could look pretty different once the 2024-25 season officially tips off on July 1st, as Portland currently has some big veteran contracts it could look to offload in the deals of 30-year-old 3-and-D power forward Jerami Grant (owed $29.8 million next year), point guard Malcolm Brogdon ($22.5 million), and injury-prone center Robert Williams III ($12.4 million).
When the Trail Blazers officially start playing games ahead of the 2024-25 season, Portland seems likely to accomodate the Hall of Fame's tweaked schedule this year.
Marc J. Spears of Andscape reports that Hall of Fame weekend, which will be highlighted by the enshrinement of Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups (as a player, of course), has been pushed back from August to October 12th-13th to give some room to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report observes that Portland may adjust its preseason schedule to ensure that Billups can be on the bench.
More Trail Blazers: Restricted Free Agent May Not Be Long For Portland