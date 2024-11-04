Blazers Given Massive Injury Update on Star Ahead of Pelicans Showdown
The Portland Trail Blazers have been playing the first part of the new NBA season without one of their key pieces in the frontcourt. Center Robert Williams III has been out due to an injury but we could see him returning to the court soon.
He has been upgraded to questionable for the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Williams III could end up making his season debut for Portland.
Getting Williams III back could help round out the Trail Blazers frontcourt rotation. Portland has been using Deandre Ayton and rookie Donovan Clingan mainly. Backup Duop Reath has seen limited minutes as well so Portland will have to figure out a way to get everyone time on the floor.
Williams III has been out since last season when his year ended early. The veteran missed 76 games last season after undergoing knee surgery and has been dealing with a hamstring injury this year.
Williams III could find himself to being the odd man out in the rotation due to the depth that Portland has. Ayton seems to be the main starter for this team while Clingan is the full future at the center position.
Whenever he does get on the court, it will be up to him to prove that he deserves to be given minutes. Portland loves his overall upside but he will need to earn his time on the floor this season.
He could be one of the more valuable assets for Portland this year, especially with the Trail Blazers expected to be very active at the trade deadline.
If Williams III can come back to show what he is capable of, Portland could net some decent pieces back for him in a deal. Or they could decide that he is part of their future core and keep him as a depth piece to the roster.
When healthy, Williams III has shown that he brings energy and rebounds to the floor. He helped the Boston Celtics reach the NBA Finals a few years ago and wants to bring that fire to Portland.
In 2021-22, Williams III played in 61 games for the Celtics, putting up 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. He could be a very valuable asset for any interested contending team but will have to show that he can stay healthy.
