Entertaining Robert Williams Trade With Knicks Could Yield Blazers Intriguing Wing

The Portland Trail Blazers have long been linked to a Robert Williams III trade, and that's intensified in recent days with the NBA trade deadline less than a month away. On February 5, "The Time Lord" likely ends up elsewhere, regardless of where Portland is in the standings.

The Blazers have Donovan Clingan as the long-term future and need to give Yang Hansen minutes at some point. For now, small-ball lineups with Jerami Grant and combo big man Duop Reath are still an option.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix linked Williams to the Boston Celtics this past week. Meanwhile, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic sees the New York Knicks as a potential landing spot for Williams, who used to be linked to direct swaps for Mitchell Robinson when Williams was on the Celtics.

Times have changed. Robinson wouldn't be walking into the mix in Rip City. Instead, guys like Guerschon Yabusele and Pacome Dadiet would be on the table in negotiations with Leon Rose and Co.

Yabusele has shown what he is in the NBA, and it's not a reliable role player on a contender. While not everyone believes it, the Blazers are closer to contention than they are bottoming out with how much Deni Avdija has ascended in the past two years.

Dadiet is a different story, though. The 2024 first-round pick has had practically no way to prove he has value on a Knicks team that gives the most minutes to wings like Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart.

With that said, he has the raw tools to buy low in, which is essentially what getting him as a salary throw-in next to draft capital would be in a Williams deal.

Blazers Could Clear Veteran Salary While Remaining Competitive

Dadiet wouldn't step in and play a major role, but landing a guy like that could empower the team to sell other veterans like Grant and Jrue Holiday, while further promoting youth like Toumani Camara, Caleb Love, Shaedon Sharpe, Kris Murray, and Sidy Cissoko. Dadiet would become the depth piece.

Portland has proven in Holiday and Grant's absences that it can win games without them. Their identity isn't tied to them in any meaningful way. In that sense, the 2025-26 season has been a success.

It only stays that way if Avdija, Sharpe, Clingan, and Co. prove they can meet the moment and become the needed veteran leadership over time.

You might as well let them sink or swim now that Tiago Splitter and Co. have kept this team competitive against all odds.