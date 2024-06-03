Trail Blazers Host 6 New Hopefuls in Thursday Pre-Draft Workout
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to explore the various possibilities who could be available to them in this month's wide-open 2024 NBA Draft.
To wit, according to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, team general manager Joe Cronin and co. hosted six new prospects on Thursday: former Saint-Quentin BB forward Melvin Ajinca, ex-Minnesota Gophers swingman Cam Christie (younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Max Christie), recent G League Ignite combo guard Thierry Darlan, former Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall, recent All-ACC North Carolina Tar Heels combo forward Harrison Ingram, and ex-Arizona Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson.
Portland has four draft picks at its disposal in the draft, and has needs all across the board, without one de facto, surefire future All-Star rostered after Scoot Henderson's non-All-Rookie debut season in 2023-24. That's not to say the Trail Blazers are not without specific positional needs, nor are they entirely bereft of appetizing young future talent. The team has veteran, tradable pieces currently at forward in the form of Jerami Grant and Matisse Thybulle, and it would behoove the Trail Blazers to address the next generation at the position. None of the six players who worked out for Portland are seen as lottery prospects (the Trail Blazers have the Nos. 7 and 14 picks this year in the first round), so it's likely the team sees these folks as candidates for its pair of second round picks, Nos. 34 and 40.
The Trail Blazers currently have 14 players signed to their 15-man standard roster heading into next season, meaning the team will need to make some kind of move to accomodate four new pieces. The prospect of bundling some picks to trade up in the draft has apparently been considered. Portland could also consider inking both itseventual second round selections to two-way deals.
More Trail Blazers: 2 Guard Prospects Selected in Recent Mock Draft