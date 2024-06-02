Trail Blazers Rumors: Portland Might Be Aiming to Move Up in Draft Lottery
The Portland Trail Blazers finished the 2023-24 season with a terrible record of 21-61, giving them solid odds to land a high pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. However, Portland fell to No. 7 and No. 14 overall with their two selections, still giving them two chances to grab some extra talent.
However, it seems that the Blazers may be looking to jump up higher into the lottery. According to Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN, Portland is possibly eying pick No. 3, currently with the Houston Rockets.
"Rival front offices think Portland is looking to move up in the draft lottery, potentially all the way to No. 3, which is currently Houston’s pick."
There has been some talk about the Rockets looking to move the pick so Portland could look to take advantage. They could try to package the No. 7 and No. 14 with some other pieces to entice Houston to move the pick to them.
The Rockets are an up-and-coming team so landing players such as guard Malcolm Brogdon or Jerami Grant could be interesting. Portland should look to move into the top spots of the draft, even if this class is weaker by all accounts.
