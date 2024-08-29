Brandon Jennings Says Former Blazers Role Player Was Better Than Draymond Green
Popular sports podcast "Gil's Arena" has become one of the most talked about NBA shows on the internet, most known for their high energy conversations and bold takes. The Underdog Fantasy-sponsored show features NBA veterans Gilbert Arenas, Rashaad McCants, Kenyon Martin, Brandon Jennings, and Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexi Brown.
Gil's Arena has been no stranger to NBA discourse as they regularly go viral across social media for their sometimes controversial opinions. Former Milwaukee Bucks point guard Brandon Jennings made headlines this week after he made a take where he believed that former Portland Trailblazers wing Bonzi Wells was a better basketball player than four-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star power forward Draymond Green.
NBA fans immediately took to X in order to voice their disdain for the commentary made by Jennings, however, there were some fans who did not necessarily agree with the retired NBA veteran but did not want this comment to lead to a bashing of Wells.
A user on X, @'BigPrimo33, made a comparison about Green and Wells that proved to be a good analysis of their skillsets.
"Bonzi is not better than Green, maybe offensively. Green is a better defender and facilitator. Bonzi wasn't great, but he was a good/solid player. He was also lazy and a headcase which is why he was outta the NBA by age 30."
Wells was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 11th pick in the 1998 NBA Draft but was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Wells did not takeoff until his third season in the NBA where he averaged 17 points and grabbing six rebounds per game. The former Ball State Cardinal played 12 seasons in the NBA. Now he serves as an assistant coach for the Georgia Tech men's basketball team focusing on player development.
Green has put together a hall of fame career after being selected 35th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champion, four-time All-Star, two-time member of the All-NBA Team, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist has made a case for one of the greatest second round picks in NBA history.
Although Jennings is entitled to his opinion, Wells has not done enough in his NBA career to be considered a better player than the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year. Green has assuredly locked up a spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame after his illustrious career with the Warriors.
