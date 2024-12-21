New West Rival Reportedly Eyeing Blazers' Jerami Grant Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be among the teams that will be sellers as we approach the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The Blazers have several players who other teams will be interested in, but none may be bigger than their veteran forward Jerami Grant.
Grant is on the radar of many teams, including their Western Conference rival, the Sacramento Kings.
Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared the news in their latest column.
"There are some familiar names who appear to be back on their radar, league sources said. Among them: Portland’s Jerami Grant..."
The Kings are among the teams that could be active by the trade deadline. A few days ago, it was reported that Kings star guard De’Aaron Fox's time in Sacramento could be winding down.
It's unclear if the Blazers would be in on Fox (which is highly doubtful); however, the Kings could consider Grant a depth piece as part of their young core.
While Grant is a hot commodity on the trading block, the Blazers could be stuck with him. The Blazers are still on the hook for about $132 million on his contract, and not too many teams will be willing to stomach that type of contract. Although Grant has the tools to be a solid piece for a contender or fringe contender, he has had a horrid start to the 2024-25 season.
Grant is averaging 16.0 points per game, his worst mark since becoming a full-time starter in 2020. He also has 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 blocks and shoots 39 percent from the field and 37 percent from three in 25 games and 33.0 minutes per game.
The 30-year-old could be a massive piece for a contender if he turns his on around. If you combine the fact that he is playing poorly and his contract is not a favorable one, then you have a player with whom the Blazers could be stuck.
The Blazers will be one of the few teams that will have a fire sale as we approach the trade deadline, but they could be stuck with Grant if they are unable to deal with him in a trade.
However, all it takes is for one team to be really interested or possibly overpay for the veteran. Grant is a former second-round pick who has become a solid player in his career.
