Trail Blazers: How Old Rookie's Well-Rounded Game Will Endear Him To Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering a crucial offseason that could help determine the next chapter of this franchise. After finishing the year with a record of 21-61, Portland has been trying to build itself back to a place of contention. This means putting the right core of players together.
One player who could see more action is center Duop Reath. Reath received a standard contract this season that should keep him around for another season.
He was effective in the games he played in, averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Reath also shot 35.9 percent from beyond the three-point line as well. He was better suited for starting games, seeing his shooting percentage jump up to 50.5 percent from the field rather than 42.8 percent coming off the bench.
According to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/OregonLive, he will need to get his game more polished before he can establish himself in the NBA.
"Reath shoots well from the outside but must improve his touch near the basket. From five feet to 19 feet out, Reath shot 33 of 84 (39.2%). Most of those shots (29 of 70) came from between five and nine feet where he shot 41.4%, making him a liability inside. Ayton, for example, shot 49% from that range while Denver’s Nikola Jokic shot 63.1%."
If Reath can be a little more consistent, Portland would have no choice but to give him more playing time. He showed he can handle being on the court and now just needs to show out once again.
