Trail Blazers News: Portland Seen As 'Floor' For Star Big Man in NBA Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers hold two picks in the top 15 of the upcoming NBA Draft, No. 7 and No. 14. This gives them the chance to bring in some real talent to the mix, helping them get back to the postseason.
They may be looking at some big men in the process, having worked out a few head of the draft.
According to ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast, the Trail Blazers may be seen as the floor for UConn Huskies big man Donovan Clingan. They reportedly value him very highly entering this draft.
"That is his absolute floor. If he is there at No. 7, Portland is taking him."
Clingan is likely to go earlier than pick No. 7 but the Trail Blazers could always try to move up in the draft if he truly is the guy that they want. Portland could package both its first-round picks to entice a team to move back down and in this NBA Draft, the likelihood could be high of that happening.
This draft isn't seen on a high note and rather seems to have more depth pieces within it. However, in each draft, there are always some that rise to the top and Clingan could be the next.
If the team drafted Clingan, they could go with the two-center approach next season. Much like what the Minnesota Timberwolves have done, Portland could emulate the success seen there.
This draft remains a wild card for many reasons but the Trail Blazers are one of the few teams that could shake things up if they choose.
More Trail Blazers: Portland Works Out G League Ignite Big Man