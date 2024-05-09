Trail Blazers News: Top Trade Destinations For Robert Williams This Offseason
The Portland Trail Blazers will be entering into a crucial offseason this summer after a very disappointing 2023-24 season. After trading away star guard Damian Lillard before the year, the Blazers entered the season looking to at the very least make some sort of improvement.
The team finished with a record of 21-61 on the year, likely earning them another top draft pick. But the front office should look to move off some veterans on the roster to gain additional assets for the future. One of those is center Robert Williams III, who is often injured and played in just six games this year due to a knee injury.
If the Blazers do decide to move Williams, who has two years left on his contract, here are three possible trade spots.
1. Philadelphia 76ers
Even with the injury history of star Joel Embiid, the 76ers should take a chance on Williams III. Pairing Embiid with him, if they can remain healthy, could be a lethal duo for opposing offenses to have to deal with.
In his best season two years ago, Williams posted 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. Adding him to the Philadelphia front line could be a real help to Embiid.
2. New York Knicks
Much like Williams III, the Knicks have dealt with injuries to their centers over the years. Mitchell Robinson will still be under contract heading into next year but Isaiah Hartenstein is scheduled to be a free agent. His price tag will surely rise after a successful season, potentially leaving the Knicks without a place to retain him. This is where Portland enters with Williams III.
Portland could potentially package Williams III with another player to gain more assets, maybe someone like guard Malcolm Brogdon. New York could use someone like Brogdon and take the chance that Williams will put it together with his injuries. They could get a player who when healthy can be dominate on a team-friendly contract for the next two years. After their success so far this season, New York makes sense as a potential trade partner.
3. Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers need size in the worst way. While Ivica Zubac has been good for them, they need another center to pair him with. They tried it with Mason Plumlee but it didn't work out well.
Like the other teams on this list, the Clippers have dealt with enough of their own injury issues but Williams III could be a good gamble. Portland and Los Angeles have come together on deals plenty of times before so this could be another ideation of a trade between them.
