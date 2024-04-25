Trail Blazers News: Restricted Free Agent May Not Be Long For Portland
Two-way Portland Trail Blazers point guard Ashton Hagans is a restricted free agent this summer, but Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian writes that it is "[tough] to say" whether or not Hagans will be back with the club. In fairness, he has a lot of competition at the position on a lottery-locked club looking to develop some more highly-touted contributors.
"Blazers coach Chauncey Billups loved Hagans’ grit and hard work. But unless the team trades either Malcolm Brogdon or Anfernee Simons, the Blazers would have little use for another point guard," Fentress writes. "Hagans, however, could be asked to run the Blazers’ summer league team from the point guard position. Such an opportunity would indicate Hagans could have a good shot at receiving another two-way deal."
The 24-year-old Kentucky product appeared in 19 contests for Portland proper, averaging 4.2 points on .408/.320/.824 shooting splits, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds a night. Across 20 bouts with the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, Hagans averaged 16.1 points on 43.5% shooting from the field and 80.3% shooting from the foul line, 8.9 rebounds, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals a night.
"Should Hagans return, expect him to play with the Remix and play for the Blazers only in emergencies," Fentress notes. "Given that the Blazers appear to be content with going through yet another losing season in 2024-25, players will ultimately land on the injury list and Remix players will see minutes at the NBA level. Hagans could be one of them."
More Trail Blazers: Breakout Rookie Breaks Downs Skills He'll Develop In Offseason