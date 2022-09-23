Skip to main content
Andre Iguodala Reveals Steph Curry's Pitch to Bring Him Back

Steph Curry knew the Golden State Warriors needed Andre Iguodala to return
It is official, Andre Iguodala will be returning to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. After months of considering the pros and cons of returning, Iguodala decided to run it back one more time with the defending champions. With some encouragement from Steph Curry, Iguodala knew it was the right choice.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Iguodala announced his decision to return, but also revealed what Steph Curry told him.

After admitting he considered stepping away, Iguodala said, "Then [Steph's] like, 'Nope, we're going to need you back for another one' and I'm like 'I'm letting you know now Steph, this is the last one.'"

Getting his long-time teammate back for one more run, Steph Curry knew what Iguodala provides cannot be replaced. While he will not spend much time on the court, his veteran leadership, especially for the young players, will be crucial.

The Warriors will be relying on young players like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman this season much more than they did last year. If those players can learn from Iguodala, specifically on how to be a true professional, they will be in a much better spot to help Golden State win basketball games.

This is the vision Steph Curry saw when telling his veteran teammate it was time to run it back one more time. For Andre Iguodala, he couldn't say no, but made sure to tell Steph this was the last one.

