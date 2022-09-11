Skip to main content
Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Steph Curry, Klay Thomson, and Draymond Green have dominated an entire era
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are undoubtedly one of the greatest trios in NBA history. According to Golden State Warriors legend Chris Mullin, they are the best.

In a recent interview with Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Mullin said, "It's one thing to like your teammate, respect your teammate, but when you have that in place and you need your teammate, that takes it to a whole other level. Draymond needs Steph and Klay's shooting. Steph and Klay need Draymond's passing and defense. Steph needs Klay's size to guard. When you put that all together, you have the best trio of all time."

These three players certainly compliment each other well, and when led by one of the greatest players in NBA history, it makes everyone else's job much easier. Having just won their fourth title in the last eight years, this era of Warriors basketball is still very much alive.

After Klay Thompson's injury in 2019, which was followed by Kevin Durant's decision to join the Brooklyn Nets, many felt as if the Warriors' dynasty had officially ended. Two injury-riddled seasons kept them out of the playoffs, but with Curry, Thompson, and Green all healthy for the 2022 playoffs, nobody could stop Golden State.

Having watched all of this develop, Chris Mullin is ready to crown this Golden State Warriors trio as the best three-man group in NBA history.

