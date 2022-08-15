Andre Iguodala Reveals Thoughts on Kevin Durant Trade Situation

With the tension continuously rising between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, and reconciliation beginning to seem impossible, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala believes Durant should reevaluate things. Advocating for Durant to remain with the Nets, Iguodala shared his thoughts on the situation during a recent podcast episode.

"I think he should stay in Brooklyn. It's such a big market, it's good for the game, and just figure out how to make it work, like everybody grow up and make it work. That's how I feel about the situation," Iguodala said. "This is a situation where it's either, look man just come out here and play, or don't play because you got four years, we got you for a while, so it's not like you're on an expiring contract and then you can just take off a year and we just give up a year."

Having played with Durant for three seasons, including two championships, Iguodala knows the superstar forward well. Looking at Brooklyn's situation from the outside, the 2015 Finals MVP feels as if Durant should figure out how to make things work.

While many people feel similarly to Iguodala, Durant is not currently one of them. Each new report indicates an increased level of hostility between the two sides, and a decreased willingness to reconcile on Durant's end. Because of this, Iguodala likely will not see his former teammate work things out with the Nets.

