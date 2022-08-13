Skip to main content
Video: Neymar Hits Steph Curry's 'Night Night' Celebration

Video: Neymar Hits Steph Curry's 'Night Night' Celebration

PSG star Neymar pulled out Steph's celebration following his goal
Add PSG star Neymar to the list of athletes who have pulled out Steph Curry's 'Night Night' celebration this summer. The list now includes everyone from MLB players to youth basketball players, with Neymar being one of two soccer players to recently use the celebration.

FC Barcelona star Ousmae Dembélé also got in on the 'Night Night' action lately, hitting the celebration on Juventus after a goal that put Barcelona up 2-1. Having popularized the celebration during his playoff run that ended in another championship, Steph likely did not anticipate it to catch on the way it has, but the superstar point guard is here for it.

Responding to several iterations of the celebration, Steph has been enjoying the movement. He has yet to react to Neymar's use of the celebration, but considering the two stars are friends, Steph's reaction is likely coming soon.

As the Warriors wait for their season to begin, Steph and his fans can enjoy some of the 'Night Night' celebrations that are being seen all across sports. The NBA is in a bit of a dead period with trades and free agency both stalled, so any bit of content is certainly enjoyable. If that comes via a soccer star using Steph's celebration, fans will take what they can get. When it comes to Steph, there is always something exciting happening.

