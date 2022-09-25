Skip to main content
Andre Iguodala's Return Date to Warriors Revealed

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Iguodala's Return Date to Warriors Revealed

Andre Iguodala will be rejoining the Golden State Warriors soon
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Andre Iguodala was close to retiring, but found his way back with the Golden State Warriors thanks to a last-minute push from Steph Curry. Because he initially planned on retiring, Iguodala had other plans scheduled for this weekend, and will not join the team until Monday.

The Warriors have already begun their training camp, but will not have Iguodala in the mix until Monday. While he does not project to have a huge role on the court next season, his veteran presence is something the Warriors know they need. With this season almost certain to see an increased role for several young players, Iguodala's ability to pour into guys like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman should go a long way towards their progression.

Relying more on veterans last season, the Warriors have young talent that is ready to break through. Still with championship aspirations, the Warriors will need these players to be legitimate contributors if they want to continue seeing minutes. Iguodala knows this, and joked that none of the young players should ever let him see the floor.

Still with their core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, which now includes the emergence of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the Warriors are favorites most places to repeat. If they do, Andre Iguodala will join his longtime teammates as a five-time champion.

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts during warm ups before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andre Iguodala will be rejoining the Golden State Warriors soon

By Joey Linn
Steve-Kerr-GETTY-1239018460
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Details From First Warriors Scrimmage

By Joey Linn
steph-curry-andre-iguodala
News

Andre Iguodala Reveals Steph Curry's Pitch to Bring Him Back

By Joey Linn
Draymond-Green-Klay-Thompson-GETTY
News

Injury Report: Warriors Fully Healthy Entering Training Camp

By Joey Linn
1196587951.jpg.0
News

Rate the Trade: Jakob Poeltl to the Warriors

By Joey Linn
draymond-green-called-out-reporters-in-angry-rant--when-you-assume-sht-its-ridiculous
News

Draymond Green Blasts NBA's Handling of Robert Sarver Situation

By Joey Linn
Feb 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers speaks with Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors GM Addresses Looming Financial Complications

By Joey Linn
USATSI_16988435-scaled-e1643302488959
News

Draymond Green Believes LeBron James Asked For Russell Westbrook

By Joey Linn
636332113367505387-USATSI-9349353
News

Draymond Green on 2016 Finals: 'I Cost us a Championship'

By Joey Linn