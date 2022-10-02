Best Steph Curry Highlights From Japan

Sweeping their two pre-season games against the Washington Wizards, the Golden State Warriors will leave Japan feeling pretty good about the way things went. While there is never too much that can be taken away from pre-season games, it always feels good to win, and there were serval positive takeaways for Golden State.

Unsurprisingly, the team's veterans did not play extended minutes in either of the two matchups vs. Washington; however, that did not stop Steph Curry from collecting several highlights. Putting up 17 points in just 17 minutes during that final game, Steph was on fire before leaving Japan.

Collecting several highlights in just one half of play, Steph was clearly trying to put on a show for his fans in Japan. He and Klay Thompson combined for a three-point contest victory prior to this game, so it was certainly a successful trip for those two.

While he dominated that one half of basketball, Steph's best Japan highlights were not limited to game action. His pregame routine is always one of the most exciting shows in basketball, and that was on full display in Japan:

After sweeping their Japan series, the Warriors will now head home to prepare for another championship pursuit. The team made some quality progress during those two pre-season games vs. Washington, and will look to build on that before their opening night game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA has done a good job in recent years utilizing the pre-season to reach different regions. With the success that these two games in Japan brought, perhaps Steph and the Warriors will be back again in the future.

