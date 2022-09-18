Draymond Green Believes LeBron James Asked For Russell Westbrook

The Russell Westbrook experiment in Los Angeles has not gone the way he or the Lakers hoped it would. Currently unable to trade their veteran point guard after his disastrous first season with the team, the Lakers may have to make the best out of difficult situation.

The situation is one they brought upon themselves, having traded for Westbrook in a move that was always questionable at best. When asked if he thinks LeBron James asked for the Westbrook trade, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he probably did.

"I'm sure he probably did," Draymond said on the Checc’n In Podcast With Big U. "Who wouldn't ask for Russell Westbrook? You'd be out of your mind to not ask for Russell Westbrook. It's a terrible fit, I 100% think the fit is terrible... Nonetheless, just because the fit is terrible, don't mean you don't go for it."

Recognizing the potential upside with Westbrook, which is likely what enticed LeBron and the Lakers, Draymond defended their decision to make the move. While he agrees the fit has not worked out, Green does not believe the Lakers made the wrong decision by bringing Westbrook in.

It will be interesting to see how things work out for Los Angeles this year, especially if they are unable to deal Westbrook. With things trending in that direction, there is a lot to figure out for the Lakers.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant