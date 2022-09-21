Draymond Green Blasts NBA's Handling of Robert Sarver Situation

After an investigation into the reported misconduct of Phoenix Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver, the NBA issued a $10M fine and one-year suspension. The findings of the investigation, which were detailed in an official press release from the NBA, included instances of sexual, racial, and verbal abuse.

Several around the NBA have voiced their dissatisfaction with the NBA's punishment, with many rightfully pointing to the zero-tolerance precedent Adam Silver set in 2014 with then LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling. One of the most recent players to speak out, was Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

"To think that someone like Robert Sarver that's acting in that manner can continue to represent us? That's bulls—t," Green said on his latest podcast episode. "You can't continue to represent way more people than yourself with those views, with speaking to people the way he did, with treating African Americans and women the way he has, that's not okay."

Green continued, saying, "The only way you get suspended for one year and fined $10M is if you are the owner of an asset and you can't be fired," Green said. "I think anyone that's an employee of an NBA team, not NBA player, although you could possibly throw us in there as well, would 1,000% be fired for doing half of the things that came out of the investigation into Robert Sarver."

The all-star forward is making the same valid points that have come from several across the league since the NBA announced it would not be facilitating Sarver's departure from the league.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant