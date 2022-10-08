Skip to main content
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Punching Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has finally addressed fight with Jordan Poole
After the video of him punching Jordan Poole hit the internet, Draymond Green has broken his silence on the incident that occurred during a recent Golden State Warriors practice. Speaking in front of the media, Green apologized to Poole and his family.

"There is a huge embarrassment that comes with that, not only for myself with the own committing the action, but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with, the team has to deal with, the organization has to deal with, and his family," Green said.

Green admitted he was wrong for his actions, and confirmed that he has indeed apologized to the Warriors and Poole specifically. Green added that he has apologized to his own family as well for the embarrassment he caused them.

"That is the task at hand, to rebuild trust in our locker room and pull everything back together in order to repeat and defend a championship. Although that is the least of my worries right now, that has to stay at the forefront," Green said.

Recognizing that his actions have caused a distraction for the team, Draymond wants the focus to once again be on winning another championship. He has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of his teammates and the fanbase, but he sounds committed to doing exactly that.

Green will also be stepping away from the team for a few days, he announced.

By Joey Linn
