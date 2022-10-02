Skip to main content
Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Steph showed off the bounce before the Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards game
The Golden State Warriors had a successful 2-0 trip to Japan, defeating the Washington Wizards in both games the two teams faced off in. Steph Curry was dominant in that second game, scoring 17 points in just 17 first half minutes. While he did not play in the second half, Curry got the fans excited before the game even began, throwing down a reverse dunk off a bounce pass to himself:

Not known for his hops, Steph Curry can get up at times, and usually shows that off in pre-game warmups or practices. Looking to impress his fans in Japan, Steph went with a bounce pass to himself off the glass, finishing with a reverse slam.

Now heading home from Japan, the Warriors will shift their focus to ramping things up before opening night against the Lakers. The team is prepared to defend their title, and is just two weeks away from beginning that pursuit. A lot of responsibility will again be on Steph Curry, but with a fully-healthy supporting cast from day one, he and the Warriors should be well-positioned to start the year well.

While he may not throw down any reverse dunks this season, it was fun to see that Steph Curry still has the bounce to show off for fans. It was a successful Japan trip for Curry and the Warriors, and they will look to build upon that in their last two weeks before the season begins.

