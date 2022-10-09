Draymond Green Expects to Play in Season Opener, Warriors Have No Set Return Date

The first question many asked after Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole is 'how long is Draymond going to be suspended or out for?' It seems that the two parties have different ideas of a potential return.

Draymond Green mentioned that he expects to play in the Golden State Warriors season opener on October 18, but that he understands that it's not his call. Steve Kerr also mentioned that there's 'no set date' on Draymond Green's return, but that they'll see where it goes.

Interestingly enough, it seems like the Golden State Warriors were completely prepared to have Draymond Green not miss any games for the altercation. Especially, because Warriors GM Bob Myers mentioned that he wasn't expecting Draymond to miss any games. However, all of that changed when the video was released. It's going to be very hard to have Green not miss any games after the video evidence was released showing just how bad the sucker punch was. The Warriors seem to be giving vague answers because it seems like they truly don't know and are trying to figure out how to navigate the situation.

If Draymond Green ends up playing in the season opener, then it sets an incredibly bad precedent for the entire NBA. However, if the Golden State Warriors players themselves are already over the incident, then it shouldn't matter. The Warriors are caught between a rock and a hard place.

