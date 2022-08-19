ESPN Analyst Reveals Warriors' Biggest Threat

The Golden State Warriors are primarily the favorites to defend their championship; however, one ESPN analyst believes there is a real threat to the defending champs. In a recent television segment, Stephen A. Smith named the LA Clippers as Golden State's biggest threat.

"I believe the Clippers are the number one threat to the Warriors in the Western Conference," Stephen A. Smith said. The ESPN analyst continued by comparing the Clippers and Lakers, highlighting the prolonged dominance the Clippers have had over their hallways rivals, but he preceded his message with a declaration that the Warriors have real threat in the Clippers.

There is reason to believe that the Clippers and Warriors could meet in the Western Conference Finals; however, it is far too early say any of that definitively. The two sides have had some good battles the last few seasons, but health has unfortunately spoiled several of them. With both teams bringing healthy rosters into this season, their head-to-head matchups should be must-see television.

While the Clippers have constructed an elite roster this offseason, they must find a way to put it together on the court. The team knows this, and while they may be receiving some increased national media attention, they realize nothing is guaranteed. The defending champion Warriors know this as well, so both teams should be hungry next season.

Fans will have to wait and see how the season plays out, but a series with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George would be electric.

