Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets

As training camp approaches, NBA teams are rounding out their rosters with the few remaining free agents. Often times at this point in the summer, players will sign training camp deals with teams in an attempt to make their roster out of camp. On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they had signed guard Chris Chiozza.

Chiozza last played with the Golden State Warriors, appearing in 34 games for the Warriors last season while also spending time with their G-League affiliate. On a two-way contract with Golden State, Chiozza bounced back and forth between the G-League and NBA, and will possibly do the same next year with Brooklyn.

While the terms of his deal are not yet public, it seems likely that Chiozza could be a two-way candidate once again, if he is not awarded a full-time NBA deal. Despite not appearing in any playoff games for Golden State last season, Chiozza is still technically an NBA champion, having been on their roster.

It is a low-risk move for the Nets, bringing in a guy who has familiarity with the organization. Playing in 40 games for the Nets from 2019-2021, Chiozza will look to stick on a roster that has championship aspirations.

The free agency market now consists primarily of veterans and young players looking for roster spots, so aside from any looming trades, teams are starting to round out their opening night rosters.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant