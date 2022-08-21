James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

It has been a rough start to his career; however, former second-overall pick James Wiseman has learned a lot about himself the last two years. While injuries have stopped him from gaining any real momentum to begin his highly-anticipated career, the young center has gotten stronger mentally and physically because of it.

In a recent interview with C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, Wiseman said, "Just experience, going through adversity, it teaches you a lot. It basically draws you closer to yourself. I'm not afraid to be myself anymore. I'm happy about everything I've gone through because it's molded me into the person I am today. It's strengthened me mentally, physically, in all aspects."

Wiseman continued, saying that "I feel like the odds are stacked against me every day just because of my injuries. I've had so many setbacks where now I feel like I have to play catch-up. But that's why I'm just being patient with myself. I'm just trying to figure everything out, that's really it."

Recognizing that many on the outside don't understand what it's like to deal with this level of adversity, Wiseman said, "People only see me on the basketball court; they don't see the real stuff behind the scenes. I had to do a lot of stuff for myself, a lot of self-reflection and healing. Those were just unseen hours people don’t understand."

With all of this now behind him, Wiseman is ready to use his two years of adversity as an opportunity for growth once he gets back on the floor. With a roster of veterans and champions, he will have a support system of players that have also been through it all. If he can remain healthy, there will be a solid role for him on this Warriors team that hopes to repeat.

