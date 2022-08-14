Kevin Durant Reacts to Complicated Legacy With Warriors and Nets

Kevin Durant has a very complicated legacy in the NBA. On one end, he's one of the greatest players and scorers of all time. On the other end, his move to the Warriors will always be looked at as one of the weakest moves in NBA history, and his current dysfunction with the Brooklyn Nets isn't too appealing either.

Durant responded to a fan on Twitter who felt these thoughts and he didn't seem phased by the comments at all.

"From a fan perspective it was lame AF when u joined Steph after choking," the fan said to Durant. "Then u followed Kyrie & got swept. Now the trade demand, lame. Ur a great talent, but ur legacy is not as an all time great for the game."

Durant typically combats everyone on Twitter, but his response was a little bit different this time around.

"And that’s fine," Durant said. "Enjoy that perspective my man. Not mad at u for it."

It felt like Durant was starting to become a bit more self-aware about why fans are upset about his decision-making, but then he shortly thereafter just downplayed it as people being "haters."

"Aye I be wanting people on twitter to realize that they just can’t stand to see me do well in life lol," Durant said. "But to acknowledge that would make them haters so they won’t ever admit but it’s still fun trying to get them to accept it."

Kevin Durant's legacy is a very fascinating one. He'll likely never receive the credit he fully deserves, while at the same time being okay with it and not fully understanding why.

