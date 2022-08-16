Skip to main content
Lakers Legend Compares Steph Curry to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal

This Lakers legend had high praise for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry
After another historically great playoff run, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has rightfully received some high praise from current and former players around the league. In a recent exclusive interview with Inside The Warriors at the 9th Annual Cedric The Entertainer Celebrity Golf Classic, Los Angeles Lakers champion Derek Fisher placed Steph Curry in the same category as Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and Tim Duncan.

"Steph Curry has separated himself as one of the few guys in the history of our game, that when you look back, wherever he was or whenever he played, his teams were really successful," Fisher said. "I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow."

While he acknowledged that Golden State's dynasty of course starts with Steph Curry, Fisher also mentioned Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Golden State's ownership for helping maintain this sustained success. Fisher also noted how Steve Kerr's leadership brings all of this together, with his personality and leadership style being a perfect fit for how the Warriors operate.

While many have tried to replicate Golden State's formula, the Warriors have yet to see their success mirrored over the past decade. With four titles in the last eight years, the Western Conference still runs through Golden State, despite many declaring their dynasty dead just a couple seasons ago.

