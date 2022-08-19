Skip to main content
Mark Cuban Says Andrew Wiggins Was Warriors' Key to Defeating Mavericks

Mark Cuban gave huge praise to Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins had a tremendous season for the Golden State Warriors, one where he had a complete resurgence. Not only was Wiggins named a starter in the All-Star game, but he was a key component in the Warriors winning an NBA Championship - something Mark Cuban also agrees on.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Mark Cuban revealed his candid thoughts on how Andrew Wiggins performed against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

“It was just guys who knew their roles," Cuban said. "Like an Andrew Wiggins. I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series... We didn’t know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did."

The entire season was a fantastic redemption story for Andrew Wiggins, but especially the playoffs. Some NBA fans had shown criticism towards Wiggins becoming an All-Star starter, but he completely shut them up during the playoffs. These were the numbers Wiggins put up against the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals: 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, on 46% shooting. Wiggin was a combined +75 in the four wins that Golden State had against the Mavericks. In the playoffs as a whole, Wiggins averaged: 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. 

Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole switched off on who was going to be the second-best player on any given night. That type of depth, combined with Steph Curry's brilliance, is what propelled the Golden State Warriors into winning an NBA Championship.

