New Team Potentially Interested in Warriors, Lakers Target
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are two star-studded Pacific Division teams still trying to build a championship-caliber roster around their aging stars, but they have a similar problem.
The Warriors and Lakers are both in the market for a center this offseason, but the free agency market is very limited. While they could both turn to the trade market for their solution in the frontcourt, there is one free agent center whom both teams are expected to target.
The Warriors and Lakers have been linked to free agent center Brook Lopez.
Lopez has played the last seven seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming a valuable stretch five while being one of the NBA's best rim protectors. The Warriors and Lakers could each use a player of Lopez's caliber, especially as a championship-winning veteran, but a new team is emerging as a potential destination.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko reports that the Houston Rockets are expected to target Lopez in free agency.
"If [Steven] Adams leaves, team sources said the Rockets could reignite their interest in Brook Lopez," Iko wrote. "The 37-year-old, who averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game shooting 37 percent from 3 in Milwaukee last season, was previously a target for Houston and would theoretically be a fit, given his two-way production and health (played 237 games over the last three seasons)."
Lopez, 37, is one of the top free agents this offseason in a weaker market and will likely be highly coveted by teams not wanting to give up assets to acquire a center via trade.