Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Jacob Kupferman | Credit: Getty Images

Could Draymond Green leave the Golden State Warriors after this season?
  Author:
  Publish date:

A key component to the Golden State Warriors dynasty, Draymond Green may be nearing the end of his time in The Bay. During a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith said that Green expects this to be his last year in Golden State.

"I can tell you, Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State," Smith said. "Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain't gonna tell anybody that, but don't think I don't know. He'd prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State. But he looking for a pay day, he's gonna get $25M this year, he got a player option for $24M next year. The Warriors are probably hoping he don't opt in, because they'd have to pay him on top of the cats they know they gotta pay in Poole and Wiggins."

Unless something changes in their willingness to exceed $400M in luxury tax and salary payments, the Golden State Warriors will likely not be extending one of Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. With the recent practice altercation that Green escalated by punching Poole, he may be the odd man out. According to Stephen A. Smith, Green expects this to be his final year in Golden State.

Not always accurate with his reports, Smith may be speculating here, but he seemed to report this with a level of confidence. Fans will have to wait and see what happens over the course of this season.

