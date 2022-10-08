Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch 'Changes Everything' for Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.

While everyone who addressed the media on Thursday was adamant that Poole did nothing wrong, and that Green alone would face discipline, their sentiments may have been understated. In a recent article, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic revealed that the recently released video changes everything for Green and the Warriors.

"But on Friday morning, many watched the video and saw what happened for the first time, along with the rest of us," Thompson II wrote. "Multiple sources said their view of the situation is altered. Seeing Green walking up on Poole with obvious bad intentions. Seeing him respond to a baited shove from Poole with a ready swing. Seeing how much venom was behind the punch. That wasn’t the Draymond they knew."

After confirming that most people present at practice did not actually see the punch, Thompson II revealed through sources that their perception has now been changed significantly by the video footage. This is no longer an altercation that went one step too far, this is a direct violation of trust, which is hard to come back from.

Related Articles

Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Can Extend Steph Curry's Prime