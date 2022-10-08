Skip to main content
Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch 'Changes Everything' for Warriors

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch 'Changes Everything' for Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke on the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.

While everyone who addressed the media on Thursday was adamant that Poole did nothing wrong, and that Green alone would face discipline, their sentiments may have been understated. In a recent article, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic revealed that the recently released video changes everything for Green and the Warriors.

"But on Friday morning, many watched the video and saw what happened for the first time, along with the rest of us," Thompson II wrote. "Multiple sources said their view of the situation is altered. Seeing Green walking up on Poole with obvious bad intentions. Seeing him respond to a baited shove from Poole with a ready swing. Seeing how much venom was behind the punch. That wasn’t the Draymond they knew."

After confirming that most people present at practice did not actually see the punch, Thompson II revealed through sources that their perception has now been changed significantly by the video footage. This is no longer an altercation that went one step too far, this is a direct violation of trust, which is hard to come back from.

Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Can Extend Steph Curry's Prime

Jun 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the first quarter of game four in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch 'Changes Everything' for Warriors

By Joey Linn
Mar 27, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Knicks Players Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15730218_168390270_lowres
News

Trae Young, Ja Morant, and NBA Players React to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Video

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17886698_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Draymond Green's Shocking Punch to Jordan Poole Leaked

By Farbod Esnaashari
Stephen-Curry-Jordan-Poole
News

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18017371_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Give Update on Draymond Green's Punishment For Jordan Poole Fight

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17226019_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Warriors Players Expect Disciplinary Action on Draymond Green For Fight

By Farbod Esnaashari
GettyImages-1236039329-scaled
News

Andre Iguodala Defends Jordan Poole After Draymond Green Fight

By Joey Linn
May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks up at the Jumbotron after a foul call during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Draymond Green Apologized to Warriors After Fight With Jordan Poole

By Joey Linn