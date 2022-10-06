Skip to main content
Report: Warriors Players Expect Disciplinary Action on Draymond Green For Fight

Some felt the fight wasn't warranted.

The entire NBA world has been talking about the reported fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Bit by bit, new details are become revealed, but nothing has come straight from Poole or Draymond yet. 

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports revealed that those in the Warriors are expecting some form of disciplinary action because the fight wasn't warranted. The tweet read as follows:

"Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have a history, but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted. Some form of disciplinary action is expected."

As of now, no Warriors players besides Andre Iguodala has spoken about the incident. According to a report by Jason Dumas, the Warriors are expected to have Bob Myers, Steve Kerr, and Steph Curry be available for a press conference. One could expect all three of them be asked questions about the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

There were some conflicting reports about whether Poole's attitude has changed because of his upcoming contract, or if the fight was warranted, but these things happen in the NBA. Steve Kerr was punched in the face by Michael Jordan many years ago, and the two still won a championship that year. Things can become heated in practice, especially with players that have a bigger ego from becoming stars. Hopefully, the Warriors can put this all behind them after the press conference today.

