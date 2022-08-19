Shaquille O'Neal: Steph Curry is 'By Far' Best Player in NBA

Skip to main content
Shaq has Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry above the rest
In previous years, it was not uncommon to see the reigning Finals MVP revered as the game's best player. While it was never unanimous, this was a widely accepted trend the last few years. Coming off his historic run in 2019, many felt Kawhi Leonard was the best in the world. The same was said of LeBron James after the bubble, and again about Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021. 

Now that Steph Curry is back on top, there seems to be an increased level pushback when crowning him the league's best player. That was on full display during a recent podcast episode; however, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal adamantly defended who he believes is "by far" the NBA's best player.

"Nobody is going to beat the best player in the world, Steph Curry," Shaq said. When met with immediate pushback from another voice on the podcast, who sarcastically asked if Steph Curry is actually the best player in the world, Shaq said, "Ya, by far. Hell ya."

Shaq continued by discussing the importance of winning, something that Steph Curry has done throughout his entire career, and continues to do at the highest level. Also sharing appreciation for Steph's rise to greatness, which was not preceded by superstar projections and hype, Shaq expanded the conversation even further.

While some in the media remain uncomfortable crowning Steph Curry the NBA's best player, his case is incredibly strong, and Shaquille O'Neal is here to explain why.

