Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

Getty Images

Steph Curry defended Jordan Poole after altercation with Draymond Green
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors had general manager Bob Meyers, head coach Steve Kerr, and point guard Steph Curry address the media on Thursday to discuss the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. While no major details were revealed by those who spoke, both Steph Curry and Steve Kerr made it a point to defend Jordan Poole from the negative report on his supposed changed behavior.

"It was a specific Tweet about - insinuating that JP's attitude or something has changed since he's been in this training camp... It's absolute BS," Steph said. "Andre addressed it yesterday with his Tweet, you can kinda leave it at that. JP's been great. There's nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It's also something we feel like won’t derail our season, and that's with Draymond a part of that."

Now the third person to come to Poole's defense, along with Andre Iguodala and Steve Kerr, Steph made sure to shut down the report that Poole's attitude had anything to do with what happened between he and Draymond. Curry was adamant that nothing warranted what occurred, shutting down any speculation that Poole's behavior has been different so far in training camp.

The Warriors are focused on moving past this incident, and behind the leadership of Steph Curry, they should be able to do so

