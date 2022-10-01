Steph Curry Calls Out ESPN For Disrespectful Prediction

Skip to main content
Steph Curry Blasts ESPN For Disrespectful Prediction

Jane Tyska / Bay Area News Group

Steph reminded ESPN that their Golden State Warriors predictions have been way off
The Golden State Warriors were underrated last season until analysts could no longer ignore what was right in front of them. Even before the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics were touted as a bad matchup for Golden State. Despite winning that series in six games after burning through the Western Conference with relative ease, the Warriors are still being disrespected.

The latest instance of the Warriors being underrated came from ESPN, who shared that their win prediction model projected the Warriors to finish 8th in the Western Conference next season. Steph Curry, who admits he sees everything, certainly saw this. In a comment on ESPN's NBA page, Curry reminded the network that they gave the Warriors a 14% chance to win the Finals last season, which of course aged incredibly poorly.

As the defending champions, the Warriors should be revered as at least one of the top teams in their conference. Not even giving them that level of respect, ESPN's prediction has them slotted in the 8th seed. While some of this could be an intentional attempt to generate conversation, it is hard to take such predictions seriously. For Steph, he kindly reminded ESPN that their predictions aren't always accurate.

While the superstar point guard and his team did not need any additional motivation, it would not be surprising to see them circle back to this prediction at some point this season.

