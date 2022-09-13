Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals True Feelings About Kevin Durant

Steph Curry would have welcomed a Kevin Durant trade with the Brooklyn Nets if it made sense for the Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were arguably the most dominant duo in NBA history. Winning consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018, while narrowly missing a three-peat in 2019 despite being decimated by injuries, the two superstars reached unparalleled heights.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Steph was asked about the rumors circulating a potential reunion between Durant and the Warriors. According to Steph, he would have been on board if a trade made sense with the Brooklyn Nets. The obvious basketball reasons aside, Steph also spoke about his feelings towards Durant as a person.

"I was never hesitant," Steph said. "The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD's a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude."

Kevin Durant certainly gets his share of criticism from the media, but according to his former teammate Steph Curry, he is misunderstood. If it would have made sense for the Warriors, Steph would have absolutely welcomed a reunion. That said, he and his squad know they can defend their title by simply running it back.

