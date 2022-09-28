Stephen Curry Spoke to Adam Silver Regarding Robert Sarver

Stephen Curry has been outspoken regarding racial issues over the last few years — particularly because his voice carries not only in the NBA but around the world.

As the league's reigning Finals MVP and one of the most popular players in the game of basketball, it was only fitting that Curry shared his opinion regarding the league's most recent headline.

According to Curry, the Warriors star reached out to Adam Silver in a private conversation to talk about Robert Sarver — the Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner, who was recently discovered to have used racial slurs along with gender discrimination.

""Got [Silver's] point of view of what decisions and, I guess, mechanisms he had to intervene and bring down a punishment that was worthy of the actions that we were all responding to and representing the league as a whole," Curry said. "Protecting the integrity of the league and the standard that we set terms of from execs, ownership, all the way down to players."

According to an independent investigation by the league following a Nov. 4, 2021 article by ESPN, it was found that Sarver used "racially insensitive language" in addition to unfair treatment of female employees and sex-related statements.

Sarver's punishment: A one-year ban from the NBA and WNBA to go along with a $10 million fine — the maximum amount the league can impose on an individual per the NBA's Constitution and By-Laws.

After massive backlash from both the public as well as players coaches in the NBA, Sarver announced last week that he is planning on selling the teams.

"I think the outcome was exactly what should have happened," Curry said. "Honestly, I thought with the punishment that was handed down, it would have dragged out a little longer, but I'm glad we got to a point where hopefully the team is up for sale sooner than later and can kind of move on knowing that's where it should be."